The body of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was laid in state at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla mosque Friday, preparing the stage for a dayslong funeral ceremony that is expected to become a massive show of defiance against the West.
Iran Begins Khamenei’s Funeral in Show of Defiance Against the U.S.
SummaryAuthorities predict 20 million people will attend six days of ceremonies to mourn the supreme leader killed in the war with Israel and the U.S.
The body of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was laid in state at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla mosque Friday, preparing the stage for a dayslong funeral ceremony that is expected to become a massive show of defiance against the West.
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