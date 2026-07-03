Iran Begins Khamenei’s Funeral in Show of Defiance Against the U.S.

At the same time, President Masoud Pezeshkian was under pressure from more conciliatory forces to get frozen funds released in ongoing negotiations with the U.S., ahead of the funeral, in order to show benefits of the talks, according to mediators in the negotiations. In indirect talks in Doha this week, the president’s team failed to unlock any new funds or get sanctions relief, as Iran refused to cede control of the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps controls the strait and is often at odds with Iran’s civilian leaders.