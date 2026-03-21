DUBAI—Three weeks into the war, the Iranian regime is signaling that it believes it’s winning and has the power to impose a settlement on Washington that entrenches Tehran’s dominance of Middle East energy resources for decades to come.
Iran believes it’s winning—and wants a steep price to end the war
SummaryTehran sees an opportunity to control the Middle East’s energy as it bets on outlasting Trump’s will—a risky gamble.
DUBAI—Three weeks into the war, the Iranian regime is signaling that it believes it’s winning and has the power to impose a settlement on Washington that entrenches Tehran’s dominance of Middle East energy resources for decades to come.
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