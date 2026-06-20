President Trump’s deal with Iran will allow the Islamic Republic to sell its crude and fuels like diesel on the open market for the first time since 2018.
Iran can now sell oil. How fast can it ramp up?
SummaryThe Washington-Tehran deal allows Iranian oil shipments on the open market for the first time since 2018.
President Trump’s deal with Iran will allow the Islamic Republic to sell its crude and fuels like diesel on the open market for the first time since 2018.
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