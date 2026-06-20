Iran can now sell oil. How fast can it ramp up?

Finding tankers available to load Iranian oil could prove difficult, at least initially. Many of the Very Large Crude Carriers, or VLCCs, that ferry 2 million barrels at a time across oceans have been repurposed to the U.S. Gulf Coast to handle a surge in American oil exports. It could take weeks for those ships to get back to the Persian Gulf—and that’s if shippers are persuaded the conflict is truly over and it’s safe to transit the Strait of Hormuz.