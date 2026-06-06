BERLIN—The U.S. and Iran have spent weeks struggling to forge a preliminary deal to end the war. One major reason why they are stuck: Tehran wants early access to cold, hard cash, and it is politically hazardous for President Trump to agree.
Iran demands cash for peace. That’s a political minefield for Trump.
SummaryTehran wants quick access to its frozen funds, a major hurdle to a deal with Washington to end the war.
BERLIN—The U.S. and Iran have spent weeks struggling to forge a preliminary deal to end the war. One major reason why they are stuck: Tehran wants early access to cold, hard cash, and it is politically hazardous for President Trump to agree.
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