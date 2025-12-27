Live music is blaring on the streets of Tehran, women are ditching their mandatory hijabs and young people are dancing in cafes, as authorities allow a degree of social freedom not seen since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Iran eases social rules amid crises—but crushes dissent
SummaryFacing sanctions pressure and still reeling from war with Israel, Iran’s regime is tolerating women shunning hijabs, even as it cracks down on political dissent.
