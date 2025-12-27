Iran eases social rules amid crises—but crushes dissent

Earlier this month, Nobel peace laureate and human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi was arrested, along with around 40 activists, during a memorial in the city of Mashhad for a lawyer who activists say was slain. According to her family, Mohammadi had rallied the crowd in protest at the event. Mohammadi had been temporarily released on medical grounds from prison, where she was serving a long sentence for alleged propaganda activities. Her family says she was beaten so severely during her detention that she had to receive emergency medical care. She is still being held by authorities.