Iran Gambles on Escalation With Surprise Attack on U.S. Forces

Iran’s strikes compound the Mideast challenges facing the Trump administration as it tries to extricate itself from a deeply unpopular war just months before critical midterm elections. Military strikes have failed to coerce Iran into accepting his terms for a nuclear agreement and failed to break Iran’s de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important energy chokepoint. Now Trump must also figure out how to deter Iran from further strikes on American bases and allies in the region, while bringing Tehran back to the table.