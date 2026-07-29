Iran Gambles on Escalation With Surprise Attack on U.S. Forces

Iran’s surprise missile attack on U.S. forces in Jordan shows Tehran’s military leaders would rather risk ramping up the war than play defense or accept a peace deal that would expose them to greater domestic political pressures.
Iran’s surprise missile attack on U.S. forces in Jordan shows Tehran’s military leaders would rather risk ramping up the war than play defense or accept a peace deal that would expose them to greater domestic political pressures.
Iran fired ballistic missiles on U.S. troops early Wednesday local time, demonstrating a willingness by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which exerts more power than ever in Tehran, to escalate during a relative lull in the conflict and attempt to seize the initiative after weeks in which Iran has mostly reacted to U.S. and Israeli attacks.
Iran fired ballistic missiles on U.S. troops early Wednesday local time, demonstrating a willingness by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which exerts more power than ever in Tehran, to escalate during a relative lull in the conflict and attempt to seize the initiative after weeks in which Iran has mostly reacted to U.S. and Israeli attacks.
A senior Jordanian government official said five missiles were intercepted in Jordan’s eastern desert and caused no injuries or material damage. The official declined to comment on the specific targets of the missiles. U.S. troops are posted to a Jordanian base near the Syrian border and at a separate air base in the desert where an Iranian missile strike killed two American servicemembers earlier this month.
“The regional environment is undergoing a dramatic change,” the official said.
The attack illustrates a fundamental shift in which the IRGC has grown more assertive and more comfortable with a state of war that could continue for months, rather than enter into a peace in which it would have to face public dissatisfaction with Iran’s struggling economy and its lethal clampdown on protesters earlier this year, analysts say.
The U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign on Iran that began five months ago ended decades in which Iran and its IRGC preferred to keep its actions against the U.S. and Israel in the shadows, working through the regional militia groups and avoiding direct conflict. With the regime’s survival now on the line, Iran has launched waves of missiles and drones against U.S. forces and a range of neighboring countries.
The IRGC has taken on a more dominant role since an Israeli airstrike at the start of the war killed Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. His son, IRGC veteran Mojtaba Khamenei, stepped in to succeed his father, but hasn’t been seen in public since he was appointed.
That has given Iran’s military and security elites more power when the war also quieted protests within the country that threatened the regime’s hold in January. The regime crushed those demonstrations by shooting into crowds of people, killing and jailing thousands.
In addition to taking a larger role in a regime with several competing interests, the IRGC also allows regional commanders to make combat decisions on their own in some cases. The strategy is designed to give the guards flexibility and resilience, but can make Iran’s military unpredictable at times.
Tehran’s evolving strategy will likely make it harder to reach a durable agreement to end the conflict, and heightens the risk of more-frequent rounds of escalation.
“These guys don’t want to compromise in any serious way,” said Afshon Ostovar, an associate professor at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School and author of two books on Iran. “They have a real zero-sum viewpoint when it comes to dealing with the U.S. and Israel. As long as they can deny whatever the enemy’s goals are, they have won the battle.”
The attacks amplified the pressure on President Trump, who had paused strikes on Iran in recent days in what he said was an effort to give time for diplomacy. At the same time, Trump said he was considering a potential major escalation.
Iran’s strikes compound the Mideast challenges facing the Trump administration as it tries to extricate itself from a deeply unpopular war just months before critical midterm elections. Military strikes have failed to coerce Iran into accepting his terms for a nuclear agreement and failed to break Iran’s de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important energy chokepoint. Now Trump must also figure out how to deter Iran from further strikes on American bases and allies in the region, while bringing Tehran back to the table.
Trump halted nearly two weeks of nightly airstrikes on Iran last weekend, opening a brief window for diplomacy. Hopes of diplomatic progress dimmed on Tuesday after Iran rejected a proposal from Oman to evenly divide control of the Strait between separate lanes for shipping.
Before the recent pause, Trump had threatened a dramatic escalation in attacks on Iran that could include strikes on power plants and other civilian infrastructure. He also threatened to attack Iran’s so-called Pickaxe Mountain complex, where some of the country’s nuclear material is thought to be hidden.
Also on the minds of U.S. officials are the dwindling stockpiles of critical munitions, including air-defense interceptors, a critical countermeasure to Iranian missiles.
There are other signs that the conflict is on the verge of another round of escalation. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia separately launched airstrikes on Iran-aligned militias in Iraq overnight, the first time the Gulf kingdom has publicly acknowledged in real time offensive strikes in the current conflict.
Iran’s regional militia allies have become more deeply involved in the conflict in recent weeks. Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched attacks that threatened shipping through the Bab-al Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean, raising the risk of a worsening oil-supply disruption and pushing the global price of crude higher.
Write to Jared Malsin at jared.malsin@wsj.com