Iran is better positioned to launch nuclear-weapons program, new US intelligence
Laurence Norman , Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 Aug 2024, 09:26 PM IST
SummaryThe shift in Washington’s view of Iran’s nuclear efforts comes at a critical time, with Iran having produced enough highly-enriched nuclear fuel for a few nuclear weapons.
Iran is undertaking research activities that have put it in a better position to launch a nuclear-weapons program, though it has yet to do so, according to a new assessment by U.S. intelligence agencies.
