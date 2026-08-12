Iran is defying US pressure by becoming a ‘survival economy’

DUBAI—President Trump is betting the pressure of sanctions and a naval blockade will force Iran to bend. But the country’s rulers are taking time-tested steps to keep their chronically battered economy functioning just enough to resist a drawn-out campaign.
Tehran is rationing scarce goods, limiting access to foreign currency, slashing investment and shifting more of the burden onto households while preserving strategic imports and the essential machinery of the state, analysts say. The result will be a deepening economic malaise that leads to rising poverty and dysfunction, but also more room for Iran’s leaders to stall talks with the U.S.