Iran would need to master significant technological challenges before it could field an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the U.S. homeland, according to U.S. intelligence estimates and experts outside government.
Iran is far from building ICBMs, experts say, despite Trump’s warning of a looming threat
SummaryThe U.S. is demanding Tehran curb its missile ambitions, but Iran denies seeking an intercontinental ballistic missile.
