Iran is functioning without a supreme leader

“Yeki bood, yeki nabood,” Persian stories begin: “There was one, and there was no one.” Just such a fairy tale has taken over political life in Iran. For four decades there was a micromanaging supreme leader who held court and preached constantly. Now there is no one. Mojtaba Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, is said to have survived the Israeli strike that killed much of his family on the opening day of America’s and Israel’s war. He formally rules in his father’s place. But he has neither been seen nor heard since. Iranians are discovering life without a meddlesome cleric at the helm.

Advertisement

Not all figureheads need a physical presence. Until the Islamic revolution in 1979, Shiism had been led by a hidden imam for more than a millennium. Today, Iranian officials and Western intelligence agencies alike insist Mojtaba remains alive. He is said to remain underground because of a reasonable fear of assassination. Some regime hands say he is controlling affairs behind the scenes, but his silence is deafening.

Even if he were active in politics, Mojtaba would need time to consolidate power, given lingering opposition to dynastic succession and his limited religious credentials. In his absence the Islamic Republic’s clerical imprint has grown visibly lighter. Iranians returning from abroad since the war include a pop star who had been sentenced in absentia for incorporating Koranic verses into his songs. Adherence to the veil was already slipping; it is increasingly common for daughters of some officials to have their hair uncovered. Some smarter restaurants in Tehran now serve French wine. Scantily clad Iranians in witches’ hats publicly celebrated Halloween.

Advertisement

The most important shift is in the way the regime wields power. “What’s principally changed is that there’s no clear, final arbiter,” says Sanam Vakil of Chatham House, a London-based think-tank. Appointments to the state broadcaster, government ministries and the judiciary were once subject to approval by the supreme leader’s 44,000-man court; today the executive has a freer hand. “Israel did Iranians a favour getting rid of Khamenei,” quipped an Iranian academic recently in Tehran. “You don’t need to wait any longer for his legitimation [or approval]. It’s more efficient.”

Instead, six men, all from the ranks of the Supreme National Security Council, a 13-man body of generals and bureaucrats, dominate decision-making. A team of “six members of various organisations, security forces, parliamentary representatives, government agencies…reach any decisions through co-ordination,” explained Masoud Pezeshkian, the president and one of the six, in a recent interview with CBS, an American television network. The others are believed to include Major General Ahmad Vahidi, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s principal military force; Mohsen Rezaei, the council’s secretary and a former IRGC chief; Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the speaker of parliament and a former IRGC brigadier general; Ali Abdollahi, the chief of the general staff of the armed forces; and Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister, the only other civilian among them.

Advertisement

The biggest decisions require the collective’s consent. These include matters such as negotiations about ending or restarting the war with America, nuclear policy, or the appointment of a non-cleric as intelligence minister for the first time in decades. But each individual also has a degree of autonomy. Mr Rezaei has been a stalwart of the system since becoming IRGC chief aged 27 in the midst of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. Mr Vahidi, who served as Mr Rezaei’s deputy during that conflict, keeps order in the ranks of the IRGC; and Mr Qalibaf runs parliament’s affairs.

Mr Pezeshkian has largely been left to manage a war-induced depression and a currency in near freefall. The economy was down by 10% in the second quarter of this year compared with the same period in 2025. Factories are closing for want of customers and spare parts. Unemployment has swelled by half a million since the war, even as the labour force shrinks and over half of all jobs are now in the informal sector. And yet Mr Pezeshkian seems to be managing the fallout from war better than many had expected. He has kept the lights on, despite the bombing of some oil refineries and power plants.

Advertisement

Mr Pezeshkian has tried to open Iran’s borders to trade since the war began. Overland trade has increased. Cargo trains from Caspian ports run to Tehran eight times a day. Despite American pressure, gas continues to flow from Azerbaijan and—until this month—Turkmenistan, and from Iran to Turkey. At least some tankers are reportedly paying the tolls Iran demands for passage via the Strait of Hormuz. Hard currency reportedly continues to enter through the United Arab Emirates’ hawala, an informal money-trading system. Iran is however struggling to evade America’s blockade on the export of oil from the southern ports. America’s armada cannot hermetically seal all 2,800km of Iran’s coastline, but estimates of exports in September averaged 260,000 barrels per day, or only around one-sixth of the pre-war flow.

Advertisement

Not all senior officials neatly fit under the six-man committee’s command, however. Domestic control remains largely in the hands of Hossein Taeb, an IRGC hard man, former intelligence chief and clerical ideologue. He is said to have strong-armed clerics into electing Mojtaba, a long-time confidant, and has long been disliked by some within the establishment for his enthusiasm for dynastic succession. His current role as head of the Basij, a vast paramilitary force responsible for internal security and recruited through mosques, gives him a powerful base.

Since the war began his henchmen and -women have staged nightly rallies in squares across Iran, occupying the public space that anti-regime protesters might otherwise seek to fill. They have distributed rifles to loyalists and provided basic training to men and women alike. In an effort to intimidate would-be protesters, Mr Taeb has also overseen nearly 700 executions this year. In January the regime crushed nationwide demonstrations with massacres, killing thousands. But the war that followed strengthened patriotic sentiment. And domestic unrest has since slipped down its list of immediate threats to the regime.

Advertisement

On questions of both war and peace, the six-man council has set aside ideological differences. Where the supreme leader once dithered, it moves decisively and, at times, more flexibly than expected. The council’s latest diplomatic initiative, delivered to the White House on November 9th by Qatari diplomats, suggests inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency could return to Iran within two days of America accepting Iran’s proposal. That suggests a more flexible position than Iran had offered in June. According to one Iranian official, the initiative suggests Iran might waive its earlier demand for tolls in Hormuz. And this time, says the official, Iran would not walk away from negotiations even if Israel continued bombing Lebanon.

Yet the Supreme National Security Council is also willing to escalate the war if need be. Khamenei senior refrained from disrupting trade through the Strait of Hormuz; Iran’s new leaders have tolerated its closure for months on end. In September they set seven “non-negotiable” conditions for ending the standoff, including the lifting of sanctions, the repatriation of frozen funds and war reparations. They have hinted at reviving Iran’s nuclear programme if the blockade continues. “We will not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave Iran,” Mr Rezaei said on November 11th. Iran is also planning to send an IRGC field commander as ambassador to Iraq. Confrontation with America has also pushed Iran to tighten its ties to Russia and China.

Advertisement

Mr Trump’s Damocles sword, the threat of resuming full-scale war, remains the biggest threat. But Mr Razaei and his officials have met bombast with bombast and project confidence in their ability to deal with it. “Like for like,” says an official when asked how Iran will respond to attacks on shipping in the Caspian Sea, power infrastructure or its gas fields. Iran has warned of further strikes on American business in the region and its bases in Europe as well as the destruction of the digital cables through the Strait of Hormuz. Jordan, Azerbaijan and European states could all suffer too.

If fighting resumes, Iran’s leaders expect that they would get to determine its end. Mr Trump’s freedom to carry out military action may become more complicated once Democrats take control of Congress in January. Iran faces no equivalent political deadline. A devolved chain of command would ensure that missiles keep flying even if senior commanders are killed. The regime’s new leadership may expect to remain in power for a long time yet.

Advertisement

Sign up to the Middle East Dispatch, a weekly newsletter that keeps you in the loop on a fascinating, complex and consequential part of the world.