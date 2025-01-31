Iran is funding Hezbollah via suitcases stuffed with sash, Israel warns
Dov Lieber , Michael R. Gordon , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 31 Jan 2025, 12:33 PM IST
- Complaints lodged by Israel with committee overseeing its cease-fire with Lebanon allege the militant group is being propped up by the infusion of U.S. currency.
Israel has complained to the U.S.-led committee overseeing the cease-fire in Lebanon that Iranian diplomats and others are delivering tens of millions of dollars in cash to Hezbollah to fund the group’s revival, a U.S. defense official speaking for the committee and people familiar with the content of the complaint said.
