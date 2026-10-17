Iran is giving Houthis targeting and intelligence for attacks on Saudi Arabia

DUBAI—Iranian support has helped the Houthis mount the most potent and sophisticated attacks yet on Saudi Arabia and its Yemeni allies, including help targeting drone and missile attacks, as well as training, intelligence and tactical guidance, people briefed on intelligence from Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s anti-Houthi alliance said.
The assistance has contributed to a Houthi offensive that has produced rapid territorial gains in Yemen. The militant group now controls the coastline on its side of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a chokepoint for Saudi oil exports, while it has launched attacks on Saudi oil tankers, energy facilities and airports, including a strike that killed at least 13 people last weekend in Riyadh.