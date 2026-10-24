Iran is now losing overland trade Routes to US pressure

Iraq and Pakistan are cutting off some important land routes in and out of Iran, adding to the economic pressure on the regime after a U.S. naval blockade and tough sanctions on airlines severed most of the country’s shipping and air routes.
The deepening isolation comes as President Trump is also ramping up military pressure in hopes of pressuring Iran to make concessions on its nuclear program. While Middle East mediators are scrambling to revive talks, the diplomatic front has been stalled for months, with Iran refusing U.S. demands to discuss the nuclear issue.