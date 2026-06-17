Iran is returning to nuclear talks no longer afraid of America

“This is an extremely frail ceasefire. A lot of folks in Iran don’t think this is a done deal yet. They fundamentally think that regime change is still on the agenda, and that even if Trump wants to give up on it, the Israelis do not and may try to re-create some cause to go back to war,” said Alex Vatanka, Tehran-born senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and author of a recent book on the Iranian regime. “If you are Iranian, you have reasons to be very suspicious because you haven’t changed your ways, so why would you expect your enemy to be more willing to accept you today than they did before the 12-day war and the 40-day war?”