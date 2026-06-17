After more than three months of bombing and blockades, the U.S. and Iran are back to square one, preparing for what promises to be difficult negotiations over limits to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
Iran is returning to nuclear talks no longer afraid of America
SummaryTehran has learned it can survive the worst Washington can throw at it, but it still needs sanctions relief to stave off economic calamity.
After more than three months of bombing and blockades, the U.S. and Iran are back to square one, preparing for what promises to be difficult negotiations over limits to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
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