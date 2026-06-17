Iran is returning to nuclear talks no longer afraid of America

After more than three months of bombing and blockades, the U.S. and Iran are back to square one, preparing for what promises to be difficult negotiations over limits to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
After more than three months of bombing and blockades, the U.S. and Iran are back to square one, preparing for what promises to be difficult negotiations over limits to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
This time, the Iranians will come to the table armed with valuable knowledge: They can survive the worst the Americans can throw at them.
This time, the Iranians will come to the table armed with valuable knowledge: They can survive the worst the Americans can throw at them.
President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gambled that their fierce campaign of airstrikes, launched on Feb. 28 and lasting 40 days, would overthrow Iran’s theocratic regime, or at the very least force it to make major concessions.
None of that happened, despite the killing of much of Iran’s senior leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the decimation of the country’s navy, air force and other military assets.
Key figures in the Iranian regime, however, don’t believe that the U.S. will ever relax or remove sanctions, which is why it was so important for Tehran to secure payment up front as part of the deal due to be signed Friday, said Vali Nasr, a professor at Johns Hopkins University who has been involved in informal contacts with Iran.
“The carrot is extremely powerful and extremely important to them if they don’t want to face another January uprising in Iran,” he said. “But the issue is creating trust that the carrot is actually there. The main debate in Iran is really about this, between people who think that you should persevere and get to that carrot, and people who say ‘don’t fool yourself, there is no carrot.’”
Neither side has published the text of the memorandum of understanding that has been negotiated with Pakistani and Qatari mediation. Conflicting accounts still circulate on some of the key issues. It isn’t clear exactly how much money, when, and under what conditions Iran would receive it. It is also unclear whether and how Iran will be able to charge fees for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
By its very nature of being tied to nuclear talks, the planned memorandum of understanding is tenuous and won’t necessarily hold in the long term—just as the truce ending Israel’s and America’s 12-day war with Iran last June ended up lasting only eight months.
“This is an extremely frail ceasefire. A lot of folks in Iran don’t think this is a done deal yet. They fundamentally think that regime change is still on the agenda, and that even if Trump wants to give up on it, the Israelis do not and may try to re-create some cause to go back to war,” said Alex Vatanka, Tehran-born senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and author of a recent book on the Iranian regime. “If you are Iranian, you have reasons to be very suspicious because you haven’t changed your ways, so why would you expect your enemy to be more willing to accept you today than they did before the 12-day war and the 40-day war?”
Nadim Koteich, an Emirati political adviser and media executive, said that he considers a resumption of hostilities the likeliest scenario unless Iran fundamentally changes its behavior. “The drivers of another round are still live. Tehran and Washington are already describing two different deals, and Israel never signed,” he said. “For this to hold, Iran has to betray itself—verifiable compliance, real International Atomic Energy Agency access, uranium stockpile moves, proxy restraint. I would bet on fraying before I bet on a settlement.”
Once the Iranians receive billions of dollars in cash as part of the agreement due to be signed on Friday, they may well create new obstacles to delay any future progress in the nuclear talks, said Zohar Palti, a former head of the Mossad intelligence directorate who is now a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank. “From their perspective, the Americans gave them what they wanted, and perhaps even asked for too little,” he said. “Therefore, they see no reason to offer anything meaningful in return.”
Though negotiated by Iran and the U.S. without Israel, the planned memorandum commits the Jewish state not to fight Lebanon’s pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia—essentially establishing Iran’s right to target the Gulf if it does. The deal has already come under criticism from some parts of Israel’s governing coalition, and from leaders of the center-left opposition that hopes to unseat Netanyahu in elections this fall.
With Israel’s forces determined to remain in occupied parts of southern Lebanon, the potential for a flare-up is huge. “The whole pro-Iranian axis is emboldened now. Maybe it is hubris, maybe it is a false sense of superiority, but for the time being we will suffer from the consequences,” said Ksenia Svetlova, a former Israeli lawmaker from the center-left opposition and an analyst of the Middle East. “They know that Israel’s hands are tied.”
Gulf nations are in a bind, too. “They cannot forgo the American security architecture, because even if you want to build something parallel, that will take years,” said Kabir Taneja, executive director of the ORF Middle East think tank in Dubai. “In the interim, they are prisoners of geography. They don’t have too many options but to engage Iran. Iran is in the position where it knows that people will have to talk to it now.”
Write to Yaroslav Trofimov at yaroslav.trofimov@wsj.com