Iran is selling more oil but making less money
Georgi Kantchev , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 Jan 2026, 02:26 pm IST
Summary
The decline was largely driven by a web of middlemen and buyers who know Tehran has limited options for unloading its sanctioned crude.
Iran exported more oil in 2025 than it had done in years, smuggling crude in defiance of sanctions, mainly to China. At the same time, the regime’s profits from the commodity collapsed.
