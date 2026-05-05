During the Tanker War of the 1980s, Iran used missiles, mines and speed boats to assert its control over the Strait of Hormuz. Back then, it took an extensive naval operation, including the destruction of command posts on offshore oil platforms by U.S. Marines, to break Tehran’s hold.
Iran is using its 1980s playbook, plus drones, to cripple global shipping
SummaryFour decades ago, Iran and the U.S. were on a collision course over oil shipping, an episode with inexact parallels to today’s war.
During the Tanker War of the 1980s, Iran used missiles, mines and speed boats to assert its control over the Strait of Hormuz. Back then, it took an extensive naval operation, including the destruction of command posts on offshore oil platforms by U.S. Marines, to break Tehran’s hold.
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