Iran is weak. Will Trump be strong?
SummaryTehran will try to delay and humor Trump as it has other Presidents.
President Trump says he’s written to Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose regime insists sanctions relief precede any nuclear talks. But Iran is in no position to dictate preconditions. As Mr. Trump might say, it doesn’t have the cards.
