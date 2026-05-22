Iran moved billions through Binance to fund regime—continuing into this month

These funds are on top of the roughly $1.7 billion that Binance investigators concluded moved through Binance to that same Iranian network, as previously reported by The Wall Street Journal in February. The Binance compliance reports said the Iranian actors moved funds using sophisticated techniques in an effort to evade detection. Binance forced out several internal investigators who raised concerns about accounts associated with a Binance business partner that they concluded moved around $1.2 billion of that amount through the platform in 2024 and ’25, according to the Journal’s article.