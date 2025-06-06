Iran orders material from China for hundreds of ballistic missiles
Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Jun 2025, 08:28 AM IST
Summary
Tehran is seeking to rebuild its military prowess as it discusses the future of its nuclear program with the US.
Iran has ordered thousands of tons of ballistic-missile ingredients from China, people familiar with the transaction said, seeking to rebuild its military prowess as it discusses the future of its nuclear program with the U.S.
