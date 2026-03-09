Iran on Sunday named Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader, Iranian state media reported, echoing the kind of hereditary rule the Islamic Republic once replaced.
Iran picks supreme leader’s son to run country
SummaryMojtaba Khamenei will be the Islamic Republic’s top political authority, head of its armed forces and judiciary, and the highest authority in Shia Islam.
