Iran plays hardball with the US to throw it off balance
Jared Malsin , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Feb 2026, 07:29 pm IST
Summary
Tehran’s diplomatic and military provocations on display this week point to fraught negotiations ahead.
Iran’s abandonment of a planned meeting with U.S. and regional officials in Turkey in hopes of holding more narrowly defined talks in Oman is right out of the regime’s hardball playbook—a last-minute curveball aimed at leaving everyone else off balance.
