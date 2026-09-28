Iran pressed to make nuclear concessions to revive peace talks with US

Mediators involved in the talks said it is a long-shot bid to get Iran to placate Trump on the issue he cares about most. Trump has tried to reframe the conflict around his original war goal of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and redirect talks away from unlocking the Strait of Hormuz from Iran’s grip. In a speech to the United Nations last week, Trump said he was weighing whether to “annihilate” Iran’s government to keep it from gaining a nuclear bomb.