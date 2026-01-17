Reza Pahlavi says Iran is undergoing a revolution

For decades only diehard royalists took Reza Pahlavi seriously. Iran’s regime, its opponents and Western diplomats dismissed the son of the last shah as the “Clown Prince". He seemed more interested in his suntan than recovering his sun-and-lion flag. When protests erupted on December 28th he was said to be on a beach holiday. For 47 years he has championed his claim to the throne, mixing with the powerful in Washington, dc (he lives nearby). An Iranian exile there describes Mr Pahlavi and his team as “rookies". Donald Trump considers him “a nice man" but has brushed aside his requests to meet.