Iran pursues deal that brings economic relief without handing Trump victory

Iran is pursuing two, intertwining goals in its negotiating strategy with the U.S., say Iranian officials and Arab mediators: securing financial relief for an economy that is under severe strain without giving enough ground on its nuclear program to allow President Trump to claim victory.
Iran mostly shook off an overnight skirmish with U.S. forces in which it lost several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fighters, staying at the negotiating table on Tuesday. Tehran has been seeking economic relief by regaining control of some of the $100 billion in assets frozen by the West and regaining access to world oil markets, these officials say.
Late Monday, U.S. Central Command struck Iranian speedboats it said were laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran retaliated by firing on U.S. planes, and the U.S. hit back at missile-launch sites in Iran.