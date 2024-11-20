Iran sharply expands stockpile of nuclear fuel ahead of Trump’s return
SummaryAdvances in Tehran’s nuclear program could complicate the president-elect’s efforts to contain Tehran.
VIENNA—Iran sharply increased its stockpile of nearly weapons-grade uranium amid its confrontation with Israel, according to the United Nations atomic-energy agency, in a challenge to the incoming Trump administration.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more