Iran signals plans for swift trials and executions of protesters
Summary
Iran is preparing to conduct swift trials and executions of antigovernment protesters, defying a warning from President Trump.
Iran signaled Wednesday it was preparing to conduct swift trials and the execution of antigovernment protesters, defying a warning from President Trump as it intensifies a crackdown on nationwide demonstrations.
