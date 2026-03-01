The U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran Saturday may jolt oil markets on Sunday evening. They could also dim the odds of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.
Iran strikes could make Fed Rate cuts even less likely
SummaryA rise in oil prices, following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, could reduce the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, as inflation has remained above the 2% target.
