Iran suffers blow of ‘historic proportions’ with Assad’s fall
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Dec 2024, 10:25 AM IST
- Tehran loses a pillar of its national-security strategy as it prepares for more confrontation with Donald Trump.
Iran spent decades and billions of dollars building a network of militias and governments that allowed it to exercise political and military influence across the Middle East, and deter foreign attacks on its soil.
