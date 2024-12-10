Iran suffers blow of ‘historic proportions’ with Assad’s fall

Future foothold

Hezbollah, Hamas and Assad comprised the front line in what Iran calls its “forward defense" doctrine. Its collapse now turns the spotlight on Iran’s immediate neighbor, Iraq, a vital conduit for Tehran’s economic activities, including sanctions-evasion, and its most pressing security concern. After the 2003 U.S. invasion, Iran built networks of loyal, mostly Shiite militias that allowed it to project military and political power abroad. Many of its militias from Syria retreated to Iraq in face of the rebel advance. Now, Iran will focus on Iraq to keep conflict away from home, said Renad Mansour, project director of the Iraq Initiative at Chatham House.