Iran suspends cooperation with UN atomic agency

A spokesman for the IAEA said it was aware of the reports but “awaiting further official information from Iran" on its decision to suspend cooperation. The agency still has a team of inspectors in Iran that has been unable to carry out its work since Israel attacked Iran on June 13. Trump announced a cease-fire between Israel and Iran last week after 12 days of war during which the U.S. and Israel struck Iran’s main nuclear sites, including dropping bunker-buster bombs on the Fordow enrichment site.