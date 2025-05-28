Iran takes Trump’s negotiators for a ride
SummaryThe ayatollahs drag out the nuclear talks because they’re no longer scared of the American president.
The nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S. appear to be at an impasse. The temptation for President Trump will be to declare victory and pocket a status quo in which Tehran refrains from testing a nuke. The White House may even find comfort in a question senior officials in the Biden administration asked themselves: Why hasn’t Iran already gone nuclear?