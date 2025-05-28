Iran takes Trump’s negotiators for a ride

Mr. Trump may know that round two of maximum pressure has poor odds of stopping Iranian nuclear progress. Sanctions have always been the preferred choice of both parties in Washington. During the first Trump administration it was widely believed that economic pressure could crack the clerical regime before it went nuclear. Amping up sanctions on the Islamic Republic now will be much more difficult, in part because Beijing has moved squarely into Tehran’s corner. Sanctions aren’t a quick-fix policy solution. To work, they take time. The Iranian atomic-arms program is more advanced now than it has ever been.