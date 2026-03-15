Two weeks in, the war in the Persian Gulf has become an asymmetric contest, pitting the unrivaled conventional military might of the U.S. and Israel against an Iranian government waging a guerrilla fight to block oil shipments and upend the global economy.
Iran tests US military might with a guerrilla assault on the global economy
SummaryU.S. and Israeli forces dominate the battlefield, but Tehran is choking oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
Two weeks in, the war in the Persian Gulf has become an asymmetric contest, pitting the unrivaled conventional military might of the U.S. and Israel against an Iranian government waging a guerrilla fight to block oil shipments and upend the global economy.
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