Iran turns to guerrilla tactics in bid to reassert grip on Strait of Hormuz

The attacks are designed to disrupt individual oil shipments through the strait and to re-establish the climate of fear that gripped shippers at the start of the conflict when Iran began to fire into the waterway and paralyzed shipbound trade in the region. A deal reached between Iran and the U.S. in June reopened the strait briefly, though Trump reinstated the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports as the two countries accused each other of violating the accord.