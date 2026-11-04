Iran turns to guerrilla tactics in bid to reassert grip on Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI—Iran is using everything in its arsenal to try to stop the flow of oil leaving the Strait of Hormuz, resorting to guerrilla tactics to shore up the regime’s fast-eroding position in the conflict and pile pressure on the Trump administration in deadlocked negotiations.
Tehran has launched bomb-laden undersea drones, fired rocket-propelled grenades and deployed crews to attach limpet mines to ships over recent weeks, part of an asymmetric campaign targeting vessels that shuttle oil out of the Persian Gulf to waiting tankers, according to regional officials, security firms and analysts.