Iran’s rulers have unleashed a new crackdown against domestic dissent, arresting people suspected of collaborating with foreign entities and threatening would-be protesters with death to hold back the risk of an uprising.
Iran unleashes new crackdown on its people to head off uprising
SummaryBattered by U.S. and Israeli attacks, Iranian security forces are launching new arrests and warning of no mercy for protesters.
Iran’s rulers have unleashed a new crackdown against domestic dissent, arresting people suspected of collaborating with foreign entities and threatening would-be protesters with death to hold back the risk of an uprising.
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