The Iran war has offered China, Russia and North Korea—the U.S.’s biggest security threats—a rare opportunity to learn about the capabilities and limitations of the U.S. military.
Iran war gives US rivals a real-time look at its firepower
SummaryAmerica’s adversaries have watched it burn through missile stockpiles, seen new tech in action and witnessed what cheap weapons can do to a stronger foe.
The Iran war has offered China, Russia and North Korea—the U.S.’s biggest security threats—a rare opportunity to learn about the capabilities and limitations of the U.S. military.
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