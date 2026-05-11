WASHINGTON—As the heads of the world’s two superpowers meet in Beijing this week, President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will have another nation looming over their summit: Iran.
Iran war hangs over China summit
SummaryAs Trump prepares to meet with Xi Jinping, he is eager to move on from the conflict that is sapping his domestic power and straining the global economy.
WASHINGTON—As the heads of the world’s two superpowers meet in Beijing this week, President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will have another nation looming over their summit: Iran.
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