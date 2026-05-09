The Trump administration’s attempts to shrug off exchanges of fire with Iran this week deepened concerns among Arab Gulf states that any deal to end the war will expose them to future conflict with a vengeful Iran.
Muted US response to Iranian attacks deepens Gulf fears about cease-fire
SummaryPersian Gulf states are worried that a negotiated end to the war will leave them exposed to security threats.
The Trump administration’s attempts to shrug off exchanges of fire with Iran this week deepened concerns among Arab Gulf states that any deal to end the war will expose them to future conflict with a vengeful Iran.
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