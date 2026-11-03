Iran war threatens record annual drop in global LNG supply, IEA says

Gas markets are facing a major squeeze, with liquefied-natural-gas output set for its steepest annual decline on record as the Iran war chokes off supplies and intensifies competition among importers, the International Energy Agency said.

Global LNG supply is forecast to fall by 3% this year, or nearly 20 billion cubic meters, as disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz—which used to carry around 20% of the world’s LNG flows—and Iranian attacks on key regional infrastructure sharply curtailed exports from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The forecast assumes that trade flows through Hormuz will remain largely disrupted at least until the end of the year, according to the Paris-based energy agency, which represents a group of Western nations and their allies.

Higher production elsewhere helped soften the blow. New projects in North America and Africa—along with increased gas supplies to existing LNG plants in Africa, Asia and Russia—pushed production outside the Persian Gulf up 14% between March and October. That made up for roughly two-thirds of the lost Gulf supplies.

Still, global LNG production fell around 6% during the war, the Paris-based agency said. The loss of supply is expected to intensify competition among buyers in the coming months, especially during periods of strong consumption.

European gas storage levels are a particular concern.

Storage sites across the European Union are entering the 2026-27 heating season with inventories at their lowest levels since 2013, increasing the region’s dependence on global LNG supplies to meet winter demand, the IEA said in its latest report on Tuesday.

In order to rebuild depleted reserves over the summer, Europe could also need to buy significantly more LNG, potentially keeping global supplies tight well into next year.

The supply shortfall comes as global gas demand is also expected to weaken this year, declining by around 1.5%, or close to 65 billion cubic meters, driven by demand destruction in the Middle East, lower industrial gas consumption in Europe and a shift from gas to coal in the power sector across several Asian countries.