Iran will be able to shrug off America’s financial threats

The Economist, The Economist
5 min read26 Aug 2026, 06:14 PM IST
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A woman walks past the building of the destroyed Shajareh Tayebeh primary school in Minab in Iran�s Hormozgan province (AFP)
Summary
In the face of fresh sanctions, the regime is defiant

WHEN DONALD TRUMP began Operation Epic Fury nearly six months ago, he hoped that America’s military might would crush Iran’s regime. When its bombs failed, he bet on sweeteners. In June America offered Iran sanctions relief and billions of dollars in investment in the hope the country’s leaders would open the Strait of Hormuz and renounce any nuclear ambitions. That approach failed, too. Now America is trying to break the regime by smashing Iran economically. Last week Mr Trump called the effort “economic D-Day”. On August 24th Scott Bessent, America’s treasury secretary, revealed the details.

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