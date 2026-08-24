Iran will be able to shrug off America’s financial threats

WHEN DONALD TRUMP began Operation Epic Fury nearly six months ago, he hoped that America’s military might would crush Iran’s regime. When its bombs failed, he bet on sweeteners. In June America offered Iran sanctions relief and billions of dollars in investment in the hope the country’s leaders would open the Strait of Hormuz and renounce any nuclear ambitions. That approach failed, too. Now America is trying to break the regime by smashing Iran economically. Last week Mr Trump called the effort “economic D-Day”. On August 24th Scott Bessent, America’s treasury secretary, revealed the details.