Iran-backed militants are tightening the screws on Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

On Saturday, at least one Houthi missile slammed into the Saudi capital’s international airport, killing at least 12 people and injuring hundreds more, many seriously. It was the single deadliest attack on the U.S. or its Gulf allies in the conflicts related to the Iran war. A 28-year-old Egyptian flight attendant bled to death after her arm was blown off, one of several victims to lose limbs, officials briefed on the attack said.