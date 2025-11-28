Iranian funds for Hezbollah are flowing through Dubai

Earnings derived from oil sales are sent to Iran-linked exchange shops, private companies, businessmen and couriers in Dubai, who move them to Hezbollah in Lebanon via the Hawala method, a centuries-old system that allows users to transfer money from one point to another entirely on the basis of trust, the people said. Funds are deposited with a dealer in Dubai and paid out by a dealer in Lebanon, with the two dealers netting out or otherwise settling accounts later.