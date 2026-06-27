Iranians weary of war decompress on a Turkish dance floor

VAN, Turkey—Hüseyin Aşan, the 32-year-old manager of Queen Festa, a nightclub in this Turkish border town that caters to Iranian tourists, sits drinking a glass of tea on a black-glass table in a room of black mirrors as his customers start to file in around midnight.
Couples arrive, and entire families arrange themselves at tables around a central dance floor. A group of men sits together on a sofa as bartenders place bottles of Chivas Regal in buckets of ice. A DJ takes his position behind the decks and starts playing pounding music—Persian and Turkish songs all blended into one playlist.
“Morale is a bit better now,” Aşan said.
Days into a shaky ceasefire agreement with the U.S., Iranians crossing into Turkey near the mountain town of Van expressed relief at the pause in the conflict, and bewilderment with an unprecedented six months of political violence and war that shook their country.