Iran-Israel conflict: Aviation, shipping sectors brace for disruption
The recent drone and missiles attacks on Israel by Iran sparked concerns over air and maritime security, rising fares and risks to trade.
NEW DELHI, MUMBAI : The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel could disrupt the aviation and shipping industries, sparking concerns over air travel safety and maritime security worldwide, besides a potential rise in airfares, increased war-risk premium for vessels operating in the area, as well as risks to agriculture trade.