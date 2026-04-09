Iran’s demand that oil tankers pay transit tolls in cryptocurrency for passing through the Strait of Hormuz has cast a new light on the country’s $7.8 billion crypto economy and the role digital currencies play for regimes operating outside the mainstream financial system.
Iran’s $7.8 billion crypto economy finds new way to grow after cease-fire
SummaryIran is demanding oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz pay a toll in cryptocurrency, highlighting its importance to the Iranian regime and economy.
Iran’s demand that oil tankers pay transit tolls in cryptocurrency for passing through the Strait of Hormuz has cast a new light on the country’s $7.8 billion crypto economy and the role digital currencies play for regimes operating outside the mainstream financial system.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More