Iran’s $7.8 billion crypto economy finds new way to grow after cease-fire

Elliptic also noted a 700% surge in outflows from Nobitex, Iran’s largest crypto exchange, within minutes of the initial U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. The exodus suggests that the people were withdrawing their funds and sending them to overseas crypto exchanges that typically draw tokens from Iranian accounts during moments of instability, Elliptic said. With more than 11 million users, Nobitex is the primary gateway for Iranian citizens to swap rials for tether, which they can convert into other currencies abroad.