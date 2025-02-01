Iran’s alarming nuclear dash will soon test Donald Trump
Summary
- There is no plausible civilian use for the enhanced uranium Iran is producing
“It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go that further step," declared Donald Trump on January 23rd, speaking with the insouciance of a man complaining to a waiter about his meal. In fact Mr Trump was referring to Iran’s nuclear programme. The “further step" was an Israeli strike. And whether it can be “worked out" is perhaps the biggest question in the president’s in-tray.