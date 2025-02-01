Iran’s alarming nuclear dash will soon test Donald Trump

Mr Trump’s preference is to resume “maximum pressure" on Iran by adding to and enforcing sanctions. But to what end? The president will have to decide how far he wants to roll back Iran’s programme, and whether to demand constraints that go beyond those of the nuclear deal which he left, and in essence killed, in 2018. Mr Grossi reckons his iaea could design a system for “checking on" Iran’s various pathways to a bomb, though he warns that the agency is now “pretty much in the dark" on Iran’s procurement of components for centrifuges. Mr Trump will also have to decide whether he wants to focus on nuclear issues alone or also cover regional ones, such as Iran’s support for armed groups.